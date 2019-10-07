TODAY |

Kiwi Raider Joe Tapine suspended for Kangaroos clash after grand final high shot

AAP
New Zealand international and Canberra lock Joe Tapine will miss a Test match against Australia after taking an early guilty plea for a careless high tackle in the NRL grand final.

Tapine was charged for a shot on Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley in the first half of the Tricolours' historic 14-8 win on Sunday.

He will miss the Kiwis' clash against the Kangaroos in Wollongong on October 25, and if he'd fought the charge and lost he would have also missed playing Great Britain the following week.

The 25-year-old has played nine internationals but if he's not picked in the New Zealand squad Tapine will miss Raiders' opening game of the 2020 NRL season.

