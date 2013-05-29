Kiwi Raelene Castle to step down as Bulldogs CEO at end of 2017 NRL season

Kiwi Raelene Castle announced today she would be stepping down as chief executive of the Canterbury Bulldogs after four years in the role.

Canterbury Bulldogs chief executive, Raelene Castle. Source: 1 NEWS

The former New Zealand netball boss became the first woman in NRL history to become a CEO of a club when she took the role in 2013.

Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib said Castle had made a significant contribution to the club in her time there.

"She has strengthened all areas of the club and will leave us in a strong position for the new chief executive to take over," he said in a statement released by the club today.

"We are appreciative of her professionalism in signalling this early enough for us to find a replacement in time for next season."

Castle said the time was right for her to take on a new challenge.

"I have loved every moment of my time at the Bulldogs and after four years in the role," she said.

"I wish the club and the team every success for the future."