Kiwi league stars allegedly caught trying to buy cocaine after Anzac Test

New Zealand Rugby League say they will take "action immediately" if allegations that Kiwis Captain Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor attempted to buy cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub last night prove to be true.

Today Australian media reported that the two league stars were caught trying to purchase the drug outside a nightclub from a Canberra man after the Anzac Test.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

According to Australian media a Canberra man has appeared in court after trying to sell the two players drugs following the game last night.

Australian media are reporting police allegedly saw the Canberra man on CCTV video preparing a white powder on his phone before offering it to Bromwich and fellow player Kevin Proctor outside the Cube nightclub in the Canberra city centre.

Bromwich captained the Kiwis during the loss to the Kangaroos earlier last night.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) released a statement this afternoon saying they were made aware of the incident and are working with the NRL while investigations are ongoing.

"If the allegations are proven to be true New Zealand Rugby League will be taking action immediately."

In a statement released by Proctor's club, the Gold Coast Titans, they said they were made aware of the "alleged incident" this morning. 

Kevin Proctor

"The NRL Integrity Unit have been made aware through New Zealand Rugby League Officials," the statement reads.

"Investigations into the alleged incident are on-going and the club will not be making any comment until more information becomes available." 

Both players were named in court, but neither has been charged with an offence, ABC Australia reports.

Earlier this week former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall was taken into police custody outside a Sydney nightclub and charged with possession of half a gram of cocaine.

Police say the Roosters back was taken into custody outside Sydney's Ivy nightclub with .46 grams of the drug.
Kenny-Dowall's club, the Roosters commenced an investigation and also informed the NRL's integrity unit. 

The 29-year-old will face Downing Centre Local Court on June 21.

Kenny-Dowall was dropped from the New Zealand side for last night's Anzac Test against Australia after starting the year in indifferent from for the Roosters. 

