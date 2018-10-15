 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Kiwi Joseph Manu will be best centre in the world, says his vanquished Kangaroos opposite Latrell Mitchell

AAP
Topics
League
Kiwis

Latrell Mitchell has declared Joseph Manu is destined to become the best centre in the rugby league world.

Mitchell is unequivocal in his praise of his Sydney Roosters teammate after being upstaged in Australia's shock Test loss to New Zealand on Saturday.

A rampaging Manu showcased his Sonny Bill Williams-like qualities, including a powerful fend and a skilful late offload in traffic to wreak havoc on the visitors in Auckland.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

He sent Mitchell reeling out of a tackle after palming him off close to the line before stepping over him to score.

"He's got a strong fend. It caught me by surprise," Mitchell said.

"I'm normally the one doing it. I just got whacked with it."

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht

The Tokoroa native has come of age during the past few months and was one of the Roosters' best during the finals and their grand final win.

Just over a year ago, he was dropped to reserve grade for the Roosters' finals campaign but has emerged as a star in his own right in 2018.

He's earned a reputation as having one of the best late offloads in the game and was at it again on Saturday as he sent Jordan Rapana over in a play that was shades of his memorable grand final try-assist for Blake Ferguson.

"I'm disappointed in myself, letting him play so well," Mitchell said.

"I don't doubt he's going to be the best centre in the world one day. It could even be next year.

"He just turns it on. It just depends how hard he's willing to work. I'm willing to help him out and sharpen him up."

Manu was supported by a large contingent of family who made the three-hour drive to Auckland from Tokoroa and was unlucky not to be awarded man of the match honours ahead of Shaun Johnson.

Mitchell and Manu have played on the opposite side of the field since they were teenagers coming through the Roosters' grades.

However, Saturday was the first time they had faced off against each other and the experience left Mitchell in awe.

Mitchell has received a stream of accolades but is adamant Manu is better.

"I genuinely believe he can be the best centre in the game," Mitchell said.

"I get the raps and it's not for me to say.

"The last two years I've seen him grow as a player. He's just an unbelievable talent. I wish I could do the things he does."

Joseph Manu in action. Rugby League International between the Kiwis and Australia at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday 13th October, 2018. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Manu created havoc in the Kiwis win. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
The squad is divided into a 32-man main unit who will head to Europe and a 19-strong squad who will only venture to Japan.
Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
2
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
3
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.
Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong
4
Jona Nareki. Waikato v Otago, Ranfurly Shield, Mitre 10 Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 13 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Otago wing played part of Ranfurly Shield win with 'smashed testicle' - 'Don't worry...just a small operation'
5
Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:29
Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win.

Watch: Kiwis let rip with mighty team song after victory over Australia
00:28
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have both been recalled to the Kiwis' squad.

Bromwich, Proctor 'turned adversity into strength' on Kiwis return, says coach
01:45
Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions.

Kangaroos wary of Mate Ma'a Tonga after loss to Kiwis - 'They think we're beatable'
00:51
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.

Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain

'I couldn't hold myself back' – Kiwis rookie reflects on emotional debut

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

New Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith has opened up about his debut heroics, making his first Test appearance in last night's 26-24 win over the Kangaroos at Mt Smart Stadium.

Smith, 22, was one of several debutants in Michael Maguire's side, proving his worth in the number nine jersey with a try, while also having another ruled out by the bunker.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, the youngster revealed he was nearly overwhelmed by his emotions, representing his country for the very first time in front of his family and friends, who had made the trip from Waiheke Island.

"I couldn't hold myself back when I saw my family in the crowd," he said.

"It was an unreal thing for me, I've never been through such an emotional thing in my life. 

"When I was running out of the tunnel I heard all the Waiheke boys yelling 'ram hammer' (the chant of the Waiheke Rams side)

"Running out, it sent shivers down my spine, I just wish I could relive it again."

Hooker Brandon Smith shone in last night's 26-24 win over Australia. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
00:47
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton
Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

'We won the game before we played it' - Shaun Johnson credits Kiwis' new coach for win over Kangaroos

AAP
Topics
League
Kiwis

Michael Maguire's professionalism and belief will ensure the Kiwis' resurgence in international rugby league continues on his coaching watch.

That's the assessment of halfback Shaun Johnson following New Zealand's stunning 26-24 upset of world champions Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

In just his second Test in charge, Maguire had the hosts fizzing in a dominant performance, which was a world apart from what the Kiwis offered during the tenure of predecessor David Kidwell.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos. Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson reckons it marks the start of a new era under former NRL premiership- winning coach Maguire and New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters, who were both appointed in the fallout from last year's disastrous World Cup quarter-final exit.

Johnson said Australian Maguire's preparation and belief in his players opened the eyes of long-standing members of the team.

"The work had started before we actually assembled. That alone, I haven't had since I've been in this group," the 26-Test veteran said.

"It's no coincidence. Things change for a reason and the experience Madge (Maguire) has brought, the energy Greg's brought. It fizzes down from the top.

"Madge spoke about winning that many times, it was almost as if we won the game before we played it."

Johnson admitted disappointment at a crowd size for the trans-Tasman triple- header of just 12,763 - less than half the ground's capacity and 5000 short of the average crowd for Warriors' NRL home matches this season.

He said the empty seats reflected how the team had sunk in the eyes of the Kiwi public, both with their results and off-field image.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

He hopes that will gradually change, continuing during the looming three-Test series away to England.

Johnson's bright touches were enough for him to be crowned man of the match although there were numerous team-mates who would have challenged closely for the award.

The 28-year-old playmaker was simply happy to perform in his first match since the Warriors were eliminated from the NRL finals by Penrith five weeks ago.

He spent several weeks digesting criticism for his own performance, even though few of the Warriors fired in that game.

"Obviously, you take the good with the bad throughout your career and a lot of the time I'm at the front when things aren't going well," he said.

"Times like this, when you do play well and get a good win against a quality team, you've got to enjoy it. I thought we had boys right across the park that did their jobs and I was no different."

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht
Topics
League
Kiwis
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:38
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display
Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School was nominated by his teachers.
Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

'There were some dark days' - Jesse Bromwich feared Kiwis career was over after cocaine scandal

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

Having returned to the Kiwis for the first time in 18 months, Jesse Browmich is relieved to have put last year's cocaine scandal behind him, helping New Zealand to a landmark victory over Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

Bromwich, 29, along with teammate Kevin Proctor both made their Test returns in last night's 26-24 victory, having been out of international reckoning since last year's cocaine scandal.

The pair were allegedly caught trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub, following the 30-12 loss to Australia in last year's Anzac Test.

At the time coach David Kidwell subsequently decided that neither of the pair would be selected for last year's Rugby League World Cup, having failed to uphold the values of the team. The Kiwis would go on to lose in the quarter-finals to Fiji.

Speaking to Stuff, Bromwich opened up about the relief of being back in the Kiwis' ranks, having feared his Test career was over.

"It was great," Bromwich said. "I was a bit emotional at the start and I'm just happy to be back."

"I'm proud of the boys, how they've gone about their business and how they've welcomed me back in."

Bromwich also spoke of his appreciation for the work of new coach Michael Maguire, who made the decision to recall both him and Proctor.

"There were some dark days, but I spoke to Madge (Maguire) quite a lot before the Denver Test."

"So I knew I was always a chance, because Madge was talking to me at length about which direction he wanted to go.

"So I'm grateful for the opportunity and I can't thank him enough."

Jesse Bromwich
Jesse Bromwich Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Kiwis

'It's only the start' - Kiwis confident of future success after victory over Australia

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

Despite the Kiwis' 26-24 win over the Kangaroos last night being regarded as a watershed moment for New Zealand Rugby League, coach Michael Maguire is adamant that it's only the beginning of what his new look side can achieve.

Down at halftime, the Kiwis rallied to secure a famous win over their trans-Tasman foes, ending the Kangaroos' 13-Test winning streak in the process - their first success over Australia since 2015.

Speaking at his post match media conference though, Maguire says that his job is now to ensure that such victories can occur on a regular basis.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's very special but I also know it's only the start. We've got to continually back up these type of performances and that's when you can start talking about the team and where we're going," Maguire said.

"It's okay to do it tonight but we've got to reflect that over this next tour. We need to lay the platform and that's what this period of time is all about.

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht

"If they're prepared to do what they did this week and keep improving and working hard, then this team can go to a great place.

"It was definitely something I'll remember for the rest of my life and be able to tell my kids, and maybe my grandkids one day."

The Kiwis are next in action when they travel to the UK for a three-Test series against England later this month.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Kiwis