Kiwi Jared Waerea-Hargreaves leads team song as Roosters and fans celebrate premiership

AAP
The Sydney Roosters have partied all night after winning the NRL grand final, with several still in their playing kit at today's team fan day. 

Lock Victor Radley channelled Dylan Napa's effort from last year and turned up to the Hordern Pavilion in his shorts, socks and boots.

Star fullback James Tedesco was still wearing his game shorts and socks, just a few hours after players were spotted celebrating in Bondi after 5am.

The Roosters beat Canberra 14-8 and became the first club to win consecutive premierships since Brisbane in 1992-93.

Co-captain Mitchell Aubusson was wearing a brace on stage after leaving the grand final in the 13th minute with a knee injury.

"I'm in a brace but I'm on top of the world; we've just gone back to back," Aubusson said.

"It was honestly like my worst nightmare and then it was the best dream ever by the end of it. So it was a really conflicting couple of hours and I'm just so happy the guys could get it done.

"I'm so proud of this club and the supporters and these guys have worked so hard all year."

Tedesco scored the match-winning try in the 72nd minute to cap a stellar year for the Dally M medallist.

"When your opportunity comes you've got to take and it and just make sure you catch it and score the try, it was pretty awesome," Tedesco said.

"We work all year to be in this position to win the grand final. These are all my best mates so it's a pretty special feeling."

The Kiwis prop was at the centre of celebrations after the Roosters’ grand final win over the Raiders. Source: Nine
