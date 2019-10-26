Kiwi Ferns on the wrong end of thumping from Jillaroos

Ending a fiery week between the two arch rivals, Australia have hit back at rugby league World Cup Nines champions New Zealand with a 28-8 Test victory in Wollongong.

Just a week ago, the Kiwi Ferns celebrated an inaugural Nines win over the Jillaroos, but not since 2016 have they won a Test against their biggest rivals.

The Jillaroos backed up their 26-24 victory from last season with a 20-point win on Friday evening at WIN Stadium in front of a crowd of 8184.

The fire was lit after the Kiwi Ferns won the Nines title last weekend when centre Jules Newman labelled the Australians "cocky", and the intensity spilled over onto the field.

A sensational trick play from Australian five-eighth Kirra Dibb opened up the game late in the first half, giving the Jillaroos a 16-point lead despite a wealth of possession for the Kiwis.

It was a bold move they had practised all week at training, but took sheer luck to execute on the big stage.

Dibb put in a kick from the 55 metres out with star centre Jess Sergis chasing through, catching the perfect bounce and scoring between the posts.

The audacious play put the Jillaroos ahead 16-0 in the 31st minute, and they didn't score again until second-rower Kezie Apps landed a late try with 12 minutes to go.

Winger Shakiah Tungai sealed the result off another Dibb assist with three minutes on the clock.

The Ferns had done all the running in the first half but were overrun when their discipline took a turn.

Deft work from Jillaroos halfback Ali Brigginshaw put second-rower Tallisha Harden over for the opening try on the 20-minute mark, before chipping close to the line and appearing to score herself just four minutes later.

Kiwis fullback Apii Nicholls struck out at the ball with her foot while defending the line, and the Jillaroos were awarded a penalty try to go ahead 10-0 with 16 minutes to go in the first half. After Sergis scored, they went into the sheds with an 18-4 lead.

However, the Kiwis never gave up, and centre Honey Hireme scored soon after halftime to maintain the intensity before the Jillaroos pulled away late.

But typically, both sides were left bruised and battered as they awaited their next meeting in 2020.

"The bravery from these girls is phenomenal," said Kiwi Ferns coach Justin Morgan.

"They do not hold back in contact and I think I've said a number of times, I haven't coached a group of players that love contact so much.

"There was some big defensive moments out there at different stages and a lot of bravery."