Kiwi Ferns triumph against Australia to claim Nines World Cup

AAP
New Zealand have claimed the inaugural women's World Cup nines after upsetting Australia 17-15 in a thrilling final.

The Jillaroos held a slender one-point lead at halftime at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday but Onjeurlina Leiataua engineered a second-half comeback.

Leiataua gave the Kiwi Ferns the lead when she put Jules Newman over on a short- side play soon after resumption.

Australia reclaimed the lead through Corban McGregor, who went on a scorching 60m sideline run.

However, Nita Maynard got over in the closing stages and Raecene McGregor landed the pressure conversion to give New Zealand a memorable triumph.


New Zealand have claimed World Cup as the Kiwiferns upset the Jillaroos 17-15. Source: SKY
