 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kiwi Ferns' late comeback not enough as Jillaroos claim Women's RLWC glory

share

Source:

AAP

Tears of joy have flowed with the Jillaroos farewelling co-captains Steph Hancock and Renae Kunst in style, defending their Rugby League World Cup title with a 23-16 win over the Kiwi Ferns.

Despite a superb try late in the match to make it close, New Zealand couldn't quite catch the Aussies as they won 23-16.
Source: SKY

Jillaroos centre Isabelle Kelly scored a double but the win was sealed by Caitlin Moran's field goal with 13 seconds left, ensuring the hosts clinched back to back Cups and finish 2017 undefeated.

After the Jillaroos kept their emotions about their departing leaders in check ahead of the decider, they didn't hold back at fulltime as players celebrated the glittering careers of forwards Hancock and Kunst.

The pair held the Jillaroos reins with fellow co-captain Ruan Sims.

But there was no fairytale for Ferns captain Laura Mariu who drew the curtain on her 17-year international career after the four tries to three loss.

The Jillaroos were surprise 2013 Cup winners when they beat three-time champions the Ferns for the first time in the final, ending a 13 year win-less drought.

But there was no doubting the Jillaroos were worthy champions in Brisbane on Saturday after holding out the visitors, enduring some anxious moments when the Ferns scored in the 69th minute through five-eighth Raecene McGregor to make it 22-16.

It was an impressive win by Australia who were without star fullback Sam Bremner (leg fracture) for the entire tournament.

Her replacement Nakia Davis-Welsh suffered a leg injury in a 73rd minute tackle.

The Jillaroos grabbed an unlikely 12-10 halftime lead after halfback Moran stepped through four defenders to score in the 36th minute.

It was a shot in the arm for the hosts after 36-year-old Honey Hireme grabbed a first half double to give opposite number Chelsea Baker nightmares, taking her tournament try tally to a staggering 13.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

00:30
2
De Grandomme added to a fine day of batting from the Black Caps who took complete control of the Test on Day 2.

Colin de Grandhomme collects maiden ton in smashing fashion, smacks massive sixes in second-fastest Test century in NZ history


3
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

4
Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

00:29
5
Adams went 11-for-11 while scoring 27 points againt the Timberwolves, but the Big Kiwi says he still has plenty to work on.

Humble Steven Adams plays down career-high, perfect-scoring performance - 'I messed up a lot!'

00:30
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Test match between NZ and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 