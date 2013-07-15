Kiwi Ferns great Honey Hireme-Smiler retires after 18-year rugby league career

Veteran Kiwi Fern Honey Hireme-Smiler has announced Saturday’s Test against Fetu Samoa was her last, opting to hang up her boots after a stellar 18-year career.

Former New Zealand captain Honey Hireme fends off a would-be Australian defender. Source: Photosport

Hireme-Smiler’s 32-Test tenure in the Kiwi Ferns jersey included four World Cups with her play earning her a place in the NRL’s Women’s Rugby League Team of the Decade (2010s) and appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the game.

The 39-year-old was also awarded NZ Rugby League’s women’s player of the year twice in 2007 and 2012 along with a Kiwi Ferns player of the year award in 2018.

Hireme-Smiler was also a revered player in rugby union, playing for both the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens in World Cups.

However, the centre decided to call time as a rugby league player.

“[I’m] leaving the jersey in a better place,” Hireme-Smiler said.

“Deciding to retire has been a really hard decision, my heart and my mind would play footy till I’m 50, but my body tells me my time is done.

“I love my team, my sport and I love to compete, I have given all I can as a player and have always aimed to give nothing less than my absolute best.”

Hireme-Smiler said very few knew Saturday’s 28-8 win over Samoa, which featured nine debutants.