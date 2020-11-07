TODAY |

Kiwi Ferns get luck of the bounce in big win over Fetu Samoa, score first try after ball hits post

The Kiwi Ferns have claimed a convincing 28-8 win over Fetu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand's only international rugby league Test this year.

The home side took an early lead after debutant Karli Hansen crossed over in the second minute of the game, thanks partially to a lucky bounce after a kick on the last tackle bounced off the posts and sat up in the in-goal area.

Hansen's score was followed by a try to veteran Kiwi Fern Honey Hireme-Smiler in the 10th minute before a second debutant Autumn Stephens scored before the half hour mark.

The Kiwi Ferns took a 16-4 lead into halftime.

In her first game for the Ferns Katelyn Vaha'akolo opened the scoring in the second half, Stephens scored another and Warriors player Crystal Tamarua rounded out the try scoring in the match marking the Kiwi Ferns 25th anniversary year.

Ricshay Lemanu and Leianne Tufuga scored for Fetu Samoa.

