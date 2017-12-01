Kiwi Ferns enforcer set to miss remainder of NRLW season with competition's first charge

Kiwi Ferns and St George Illawarra star signing Teuila Fotu-Moala faces an historic season- ending ban after becoming the first National Rugby League Women's player to be charged by the match review committee.

Fotu-Moala has been charged dangerous contact for an incident in their season-opening 14-4 loss to Brisbane.

It marks the first time an NRLW player has been charged after a clean match review committee record in last year's inaugural campaign.

The hard hitting prop was charged after an awkward tackle on Broncos hooker Lavinia Gould midway through the first half and will miss three games if she fights the charge and loses, rubbing her out for the season.

With an early plea, Fotu-Moala will cop a two-match suspension ensuring she won't play again unless the Dragons make the grand final.

The Dragons have until later today to decide whether they will fight the charge.