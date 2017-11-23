 

Kiwi Ferns continuously pummel PNG defence with widespread attack in another World Cup thrashing

The New Zealand women's rugby league team have taken a step further in their pursuit of World Cup glory after they beating Papua New Guinea 38-0 last night.

The Kiwi Ferns ended their pool play with a convincing 38-0 win.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi Ferns were made to work early on by Papua New Guinea as they only created an 8-0 lead at halftime.

But things opened up for the Kiwi team in the second half as they constantly went at the end of their

sets to expose a hole in the Papua New Guinea defence, resulting in a blistering 30-point second half. The Kiwi Ferns booked a place in the semi-finals with the result where they'll play England after going unbeaten in pool play.

England however will be hurting after a shock 22-16 loss to the Cook Islands.

