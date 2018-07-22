 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


Kiwi duo smash Rabbitohs enforcer George Burgess with monster tackle

share

Source:

SKY

Tigers forwards Elijah Taylor and Ben Matulino flattened Burgess during their 22-6 win in Sydney.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:15
2
The Waratahs scored three times while Naholo was in the bin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's ruthless headshot leads to game-changing yellow card in Highlanders' quarter-final loss

00:43
3
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

00:15
4
Tigers forwards Elijah Taylor and Ben Matulino flattened Burgess during their 22-6 win in Sydney.

Former Kiwis duo smash Rabbitohs enforcer George Burgess with monster tackle in Tigers win

5
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:43
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

Keep up to date with our live updates of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.