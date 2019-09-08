Kiwi Bulldogs rookie receives emotional haka after making NRL debut

Kiwi Morgan Hooper had is unforgettable NRL debut wrapped up perfectly by friends and family who performed a haka in his honour after the Bulldogs' win against the Broncos.

Harper debuted for the Bulldogs in last night's 30-14 win over the Broncos in Sydney.

Prior to the match, the 21-year-old was moved to tears when his jersey was presented to him by his young twin sons.

Harper started at centre in last night's match and made 21 tackles while running for 117 metres.