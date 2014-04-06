Kiwi-born Tigers star Tim Simona under investigation over alleged bets

The NRL is investigating Tim Simona's gambling activities with reports the West Tigers centre was allegedly involved in bets on opposition players.

Tim Simona of the West Tigers tries to break the tackle of Steve Matai. Source: Photosport

New Zealand-born Samoan international Simona faces allegations he organised bets for direct playing opponents to score tries against the Tigers, Fairfax Media reports.

It is unknown if he acted to tank for gambling purposes.

Last week, the 25-year-old received a notice to cancel his NRL registration in a move that puts his rugby league career under a cloud.

The league has not revealed the specific allegations against him.

The bets did not come from his gambling account, rather were made through associates, according to Fairfax.

The NRL's investigation was reportedly sparked by a tip-off around Simona's betting activity.

Simona, who has played 79 games including 21 last year, is currently barred from training and playing.