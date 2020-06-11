TODAY |

The kiss that could see Benji Marshall out of NRL contention

Source:  AAP

Benji Marshall's week went from bad to worse when he was involved in a bizarre social-distancing breach involving a kiss on the cheek in the Wests Tigers club carpark.

Marshall breached Covid-19 restrictions after kissing reporter Michelle Bishop. Source: Nine

Club legend Marshall was the obvious centre of media attention at training yesterday after his shock axing from coach Michael Maguire's Wests Tigers team to face Canberra on Saturday.

However, the veteran five-eighth was later sent home to self isolate after approaching Seven News reporter Michelle Bishop and exchanging a friendly hug and kiss on the cheek in the car park.

Under the NRL's strict bio-security rules Marshall will remain at home today while the reporter undergoes a Covid-19 test and the matter was reported to the NRL.

"Just goes to show you, we can all get caught up in life and forget what kind of world we are living in at the moment," Bishop tweeted.

"Off to be tested #innocent #awkward #apologies."

