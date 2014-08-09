 

Kieran Foran's Bulldogs move becomes clearer as Reynolds joins Tigers

Fan favourite Josh Reynolds is set to leave Canterbury and join new coach Ivan Cleary's reshaping of NRL neighbours Wests Tigers.

Josh Reynolds goes to the bin.

Reynolds, off contract at the end of the year, is understood to have agreed on a four-year deal with the Tigers where he'll replace Parramatta-bound five-eighth Mitchell Moses.

The former NSW State of Origin playmaker is believed to have informed Bulldogs players of his end-of-season departure before training this morning.

His Tigers deal is reportedly worth close to a million dollars a year.

The news comes just hours after the Tigers announced they had signed New Zealand international prop Ben Matulino from the Warriors.

Cleary and Wests Tigers have been moving rapidly to fill the gaps with the club seemingly set to lose three of their "big four" off-contract stars - Moses, captain Aaron Woods, who is tipped to join the Bulldogs and fullback James Tedesco, believed to be headed to Sydney Roosters.

Reynolds is set to play alongside the other member of the four, young halfback Luke Brooks, who re-signed with the Tigers for a further two years last week.

Matulino played under Cleary at the Warriors and said that experience played a big part in his decision to move from Auckland to the Sydney club.

Reynolds, into his seventh season at the Bulldogs, said last month the thought of leaving Belmore made him feel sick in the stomach.

But Canterbury are under salary-cap pressure given the expected arrivals of Woods and Kieran Foran, who is tipped to replace him at five-eighth.

NRL

