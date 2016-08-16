 

Kieran Foran reportedly rules himself out of World Cup: 'I've got to get my body right'

The Kiwis' World Cup selection woes are set to continue with Bulldogs-bound playmaker Kieran Foran reportedly ruling himself out of this year's competition.

New Zealand's Kieran Foran passes to a team-mate, during, their Rugby League ANZAC Test against Australia, at AAMI Stadium, Melbourne, Australia. Friday 7 May 2010. Photo: Joe Castro/PHOTOSPORT

Foran, who is coming off an injury-ravaged and disappointing NRL campaign with the Warriors this year, says he is going to officially tell Kiwis coach David Kidwell he is unavailable this week, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

"I saw the [Bulldogs'] medical staff last week and we're getting scans to work out the best treatment and best way forward," Foran said.

"I tore my quad during the season... My back's been pretty stuffed too. I'm busted.

"Medically I can't play in the World Cup."

Kieran Foran and Coach Stephen Kearney during the New Zealand Kiwis v England match. Four Nations Rugby League. Dunedin, New Zealand. Saturday 8 November 2014. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.co.nz

Jim Doyle spoke of the desire to bring the troubled star to the club to work under Stephen Kearney again.

Source: 1 NEWS

Foran says he's still committed to playing for the Bulldogs next year, despite one of the club's big drawcards in friend and former coach Des Hasler being sacked earlier this week.

"I played under strength for much of the year at the Warriors and I just wasn't strong enough for NRL football. I've got to get my body right. I really need a big off-season."

Kiwis Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson share a moment.

Source: Getty

The decision adds to a growing list of unavailable talent for the Kiwis' campaign.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have already been ruled out of the Kiwis' World Cup team due to disciplinary reasons after the pair were caught up in an illicit drug scandal after this year's ANZAC Test.

Broncos winger Jordan Kahu, who scored nine tries and 75 goals in 24 NRL games this season, is also unlikely to play in the black jersey as he needs to have an operation for a groin injury.

Recent West Tigers convert Tuimoala Lolohea, who played for the Kiwis on the 2015 England tour, has already committed to playing for Tonga at the World Cup.

That leaves Kiwis regular Shaun Johnson with young playmakers in Kodi Nikorima and Te Maire Martin to set the tempo for the team.

The Rugby League World Cup gets underway next month on October 26.

