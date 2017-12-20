Kieran Foran primed to wind back NRL clock for Bulldogs

New Zealand coach Stephen Kearney hopes to see Kieran Foran return to his best this NRL season - even though he won't reap the benefits himself.

Kieran Foran. Source: NRL

Foran spent an ill-fated season last year at the Warriors, with injuries and personal issues hurting his form.

The 27-year-old has switched to the Bulldogs, with the move to Sydney allowing him to be closer to his two children.

Foran has been plagued by shoulder and hamstring issues over the past few years. He was forced to pull out of New Zealand's 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign because of back and quad injuries.

But the star playmaker has worked his way back to full fitness since joining the Bulldogs, and he'll line up in their season opener against Melbourne on Saturday night in Perth.

Kearney, whose Warriors finished 13th last season, hopes Foran's time at the Bulldogs will be a success.

"I think everyone wants to see him back how we know he can play," Kearney said.

"I'm really pleased he's back to some good health and I'm sure he'll have a really good year.

"It was a challenging year in a lot of ways for him last year.

"He was living apart from his two young ones, and he had a fair few issues to go with that with his body.

"We probably didn't see the best of him. But he's back in Sydney now close to the kids."

The Bulldogs will Foran's fourth club in four years, after previous stints with the Warriors, Parramatta and Manly.

Foran was rated as one of the best players in the competition during his seven-year stint at Manly.

Foran has spoken publicly about his mental issues and gambling problems in the past, and he's aiming to make a fresh start at the Bulldogs.

New coach Dean Pay said the key to extracting the best from Foran was keeping him fit and happy.

Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson said Foran had fitted in well with his new teammates.

"He brings across a great attitude," Jackson said.

"He started pre-season before anyone else to try to get his body right. He's a real professional in that sense.

"Then around training, his experience and the confidence he gives other players around him (has been great).