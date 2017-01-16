 

Kieran Foran officially cleared to take the field for Warriors, but there's a catch

Kieran Foran will this season officially don the Warriors jersey after the NRL announced it will register the five-eight as a Warriors player.

However, Foran will not be able to play until Round Three and the NRL have stated his return will be "subject to a further psychological assessment to ensure he is in the right frame of mind".

It means the Kiwis playmaker will have to be physically and mentally fit before being given the green light for the Warriors.

Foran himself has said he is delighted to be taking his first steps back into professional Rugby League.

Foran's contract is still yet to be approved by the NRL, however the new Warriors coach has other options up his sleeve.
"Naturally I would love to return in Round One because I love Rugby League and I love being part of the Warriors squad," he said.

"But both the Warriors and NRL have put my welfare first throughout so I am just happy that my contract is registered and I now have a date for my return."


NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and Warriors Managing Director Jim Doyle said they had worked closely over the last four months on a rehabilitation program to help Foran overcome the problems which saw him drop out of the game last year.
 

Warriors

Kiwis

