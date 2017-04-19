 

Kieran Foran in, Issac Luke out for Warriors against Sea Eagles

Hooker Issac Luke has been ruled out, but five-eighth Kieran Foran will make his NRL return when the Warriors face Manly in Perth.

Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 9 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors halves Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson.

Source: Photosport

Luke suffered a shoulder injury 33 minutes into the Warriors 21-14 win over Canterbury on Friday night.

His replacement then, youngster Nathaniel Roache, will don the No.9 jersey at nib Stadium.

Former Sea Eagle Foran has got over the quad injury that keep him out of the Bulldogs match and he comes in for Ata Hingano, who drops to the bench.

"It's obviously disappointing that Issac is unavailable for this game," coach Stephen Kearney said.

"But Nate did a great job when he came on against the Bulldogs and this is a real opportunity for him."

Centre Solomone Kata remains unavailable for selection after being given bereavement leave last week to fly home to Tonga after the sudden death of his older brother.

Prop Sam Lisone will also sit out against Manly because of family reasons.

The Warriors are 10th on the table, six points and six places below the Sea Eagles, who downed premiers Cronulla 35-18 at the weekend to make it four wins in a row.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (capt), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Blake Ayshford, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Jacob Lillyman, Nathaniel Roache, Ben Matulino, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering.

Interchange (from): Ata Hingano, Bunty Afoa, Albert Vete, James Gavet, Manu Vatuvei, Ligi Sao, Isaiah Papalii, Mason Lino

