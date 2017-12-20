Kieran Foran 'fit, strong and happy' heading into new NRL season

Canterbury coach Dean Pay scoffs at suggestions injury-plagued NRL playmaker Kieran Foran is well past his best.



And he says there's no reason why the former NRL premiership winner's best years aren't in front of him.



After three years in which the 28-year-old has been restricted to just 38 games, Foran is undoubtedly the key man in the Bulldogs' rebuild this season.



The Bulldogs' $800,000-a-season marquee man has spent the past several years - including his maiden season at Belmore in 2018 - plagued by back, hamstring and shoulder problems.



But he has shown glimpses of his best in the Bulldogs' pre-season trials.



In a way, Foran is a victim of his own bravery.



For years he has taken the ball to the line, with no thought of self- preservation, and been smashed for his efforts.



"He's looking forward to it. He's fit and strong and happy off the field," Pay told AAP.



"He's looking forward to getting out there and playing some footy again.



"You can't control injuries. People talk to him getting back to his best but who's to say his best isn't in front of him?



"He's done everything we've asked him to, he enjoys coming to training, he's been terrific for our younger boys, his positivity in the joint, he's always got a smile on his face.



"He's a enjoying that he's doing."



Foran was tipped to partner Lachlan Lewis, who enjoyed a breakout back-end of the 2018 season, in the halves this year.

