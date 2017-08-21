Kevin Walters says no to Gold Coast Titans coaching job

Gold Coast will have to look beyond Kevin Walters for their next NRL head coach after the Queensland State of Origin mentor ruled himself out of the position.



Walters had been heavily linked with the Titans even before Garth Brennan was sacked on Sunday but the 51-year-old says he has unfinished business with the Maroons.



Queensland's defeat in Wednesday's game three decider in Sydney means the Maroons have lost the past two Origin campaigns and Walters says his focus is on halting the Blues' winning run.



"I'm really committed to Queensland ... I just feel there's some business there for next year around Origin that I want to be competing on and want to be in charge of," Walters told Fox Sports.



"That's what I want to do."



Walters' decision means St Helens coach Justin Holbrook as well as Sydney Roosters assistants Craig Fitzgibbon and Adam O'Brien are the early frontrunners for the role.



Brennan was axed after winning 12 of 40 matches since his appointment in 2017 with Titans executive chairman Dennis Watt describing his position as "untenable".



Assistants Craig Hodges and Luke Burt will take over the Titans on an interim basis until the end of the season with the club saying a replacement for Brennan will be announced "at a later date".



Walters said it was the right idea for the Titans to take their time to find the right man for the role.



"They need to take their time to get the right person in that position," Walters said.



"They've battled all along haven't they down at the Coast, since their inception way back in 1988, to get a footprint on the Gold Coast.



Queensland coach Kevin Walters Source: 1 NEWS