Kevin Proctor stands down as Titans co-captain: 'I've never been in this kind of trouble'

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis back-rower and Titans star Kevin Proctor has opted to stand down as co-captain of his Gold Coast side as well as playing in the NRL after being involved in the latest drug bust to hit rugby league.

Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor

Source: Photosport

Proctor and Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich are being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit after they allegedly attempted to buy cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub after the ANZAC Test against the Kangaroos.

Proctor met with Titans CEO Graham Annesley this morning as well as the club's Board Deputy Chairman, Darryl, Kelly, to discuss the incident following Friday night's match.

Annesley delivered a statement to media this afternoon prepared by Proctor, with the 28-year-old expressing his regret and pain over the alleged incident.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.
Source: Nine

Proctor said his recollection of the night's events were hazy as he admitted he had had too much to drink, but he does not deny any of the alleged actions taking place.

"I've asked Graham to say how extremely embarrassed and sorry I am for the damage I've done to the game and my personal reputation since Friday night's test match in Canberra," Proctor said.

"After the game we went back to the New Zealand team hotel and had a late dinner. After dinner we went to a local club to have a few drinks. The rest of the night is a bit of a blur as I obviously had too much to drink before the incident that has caused all of the trouble which happened much later in the night.

The Melbourne Storm forward spoke about his evolution into one of the team's key men, and how he hopes he can teach the younger players a thing or two.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Although I can't remember exactly what happened I don't deny it.

"I'm devastated by the whole thing and can't apologise enough to my Kiwi teammates, the NRL, the club and all fans of the game.

"I've never been in this kind of trouble in my career and I've never failed a drugs test.

"I have a wife and young family and taking drugs is not something I encourage because I'm very aware of the damage it can do."

Proctor went on to confirm while he knows he has a meeting before the club's board later this week, he has taken it upon himself to stand down as club co-captain and from playing until the board makes a final decision.

The Titans are providing Proctor with welfare and support to ensure his general well-being.

