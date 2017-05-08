 

Kevin Proctor, Jesse Bromwich face further sanctions after drugs scandal

New Zealand pair Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are facing further sanctions in the coming days after they were embroiled in an NRL drugs scandal.

The pair allegedly used the drug on a night out after the Anzac Test loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The pair have already copped a hefty toll after they were accused of consuming an illegal substance in a Canberra nightclub in the early hours of Saturday following New Zealand's Test loss to Australia.

Bromwich has stood down as the Kiwis skipper just over 12 months after taking over the role from Simon Mannering.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

He has also been suspended for Melbourne's clashes against the Gold Coast and South Sydney, agreed to donate his $20,000 Kiwis Test match fee to a charity and stood down from the Storm leadership group.

Proctor will face the Gold Coast board later in the week for punishment but has already stepped down as the Titans co-captain and from playing duties.

"We've advised him that we've issued him a breach notice and that breach notice under the NRL standard playing contract will require Kevin to appear before the board later this week," Titans CEO Graham Annesley said.

"And the board may decide any further sanctions that may be imposed as a result of a breach of the NRL code of conduct."

Shaun Kenny Dowell was arrested at a swanky Sydney nightclub, casting a shadow ahead of tonight's Anzac Test against Australia.
The pair could also face sanctions from the Kiwis with New Zealand Rugby League CEO Alex Hayton saying they could be axed from the end of year World Cup.

A NZRL committee consisting of Kiwis coach David Kidwell, senior players and management will meet later in the week to mete out further sanctions.

It would be a massive call to ban the two senior players from the World Cup, however the Kiwis have in the past taken a tough stance when they overlooked Manu Vatuvei, Ben Matulino and Bodene Thompson after the trio admitted to abusing prescription drugs in 2016.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.
Bromwich was seen as the captain-in-waiting at the Storm however club boss Dave Donaghy says this scandal has cast a shadow on his immediate leadership aspirations.

"They're tough sanctions," Donaghy said.

"A two-week suspension for Jesse Bromwich is going to have a significant impact on the team. He's stood down from his leadership role. A playing fee for a Test match is $20,000 ... they're hefty penalties.

"But pleasingly Jesse's acknowledged that he's put himself at risk, he's put the club at risk, he's done the wrong thing."

A Canberra man is facing charges for supplying the players but both Bromwich and Proctor said through their clubs on Sunday that they were too drunk to remember the incident but they could not deny the allegations.

Neither are expected to face police charges.

Kiwis

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt
Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor stands down as Titans co-captain: 'I've never been in this kind of trouble'

