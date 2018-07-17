 

Ken Maumalo replaces Peta Hiku in Warriors' side for Storm clash at Mt Smart

Ken Maumalo replaces Peta Hiku in the starting side for the Warriors for the clash against Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart on Sunday.

Ken Maumalo. Vodafone Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Tuesday 3 July 2018

Ken Maumalo.

Maumalo returning from a knee injury is the only change to the starting side which beat Brisbane 26-6 at Suncorp Stadium last Sunday.

Hiku drops to an eight-man bench which also includes Bunty Afoa, who injured his elbow in the loss to Cronulla late last month.

Prop James Gavet will bring up the milestone of 50 NRL matches six years after his debut for the Bulldogs.

The Samoan international also played for the Broncos and Tigers before returning home to Auckland.

The Warriors sit seventh on the ladder with 24 points, two behind the second-placed Storm.

Full list:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Gerard Beale
4 Solomone Kata
5 Ken Maumalo
6 Blake Green
7 Shaun Johnson
8 James Gavet
9 Issac Luke
10 Agnatius Paasi
11 Isaiah Papali’i
12 Simon Mannering
13 Adam Blair
Interchange:
14 Jazz Tevaga
15 Chris Satae
16 Joseph Vuna
17 Peta Hiku
18 Mason Lino
20 Karl Lawton
21 Bunty Afoa
22 Anthony Gelling

Warriors

