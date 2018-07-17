Ken Maumalo replaces Peta Hiku in Warriors' side for Storm clash at Mt Smart

Ken Maumalo replaces Peta Hiku in the starting side for the Warriors for the clash against Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart on Sunday.

Ken Maumalo. Source: Photosport

Maumalo returning from a knee injury is the only change to the starting side which beat Brisbane 26-6 at Suncorp Stadium last Sunday.

Hiku drops to an eight-man bench which also includes Bunty Afoa, who injured his elbow in the loss to Cronulla late last month.

Prop James Gavet will bring up the milestone of 50 NRL matches six years after his debut for the Bulldogs.

The Samoan international also played for the Broncos and Tigers before returning home to Auckland.

The Warriors sit seventh on the ladder with 24 points, two behind the second-placed Storm.

