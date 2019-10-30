'Keep working hard' - Kiwis supporting Shaun Johnson after Test axing

The Kiwis are backing dropped halfback Shaun Johnson to return to his best, having been left out of the side to face Great Britain at Eden Park this weekend.

Johnson, 28, paid the price for his below par display in last weekend's defeat to the Kangaroos, replaced by Kieran Foran in the halves by coach Michael Maguire.

Having also been dropped in his Test career, prop Adam Blair knows exactly what Johnson is feeling right now, backing his halfback to return to the side as a better player.

"It's a hard team to get into," Blair began.

"Opportunities don't come around too often. You've just got to keep working hard at your individual game, your performances, making sure that you nail them.

"Shaun's a competitor. He's a professional athlete and he knows what he needs to do.

"We all understand what Shaun brings to the team, what he's done for this New Zealand jersey.

"Shaun's been working hard since the news. It's just about nailing your role and making sure that you get it done for your team."

Assistant coach Ben Gardiner added that Johnson has taken his axing well, responding with improved performances at training this week.

"He's been able to own that, make himself accountable for that," Gardiner said.

"That's a real testimony to his character and the strength he has as a person, I think he'll be able to bounce back from that really well."