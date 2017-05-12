Kearney not reaching for the panic button despite Warriors' horrid loss to Panthers: 'There's a lesson every week'

Fingers have steered well clear of panic buttons at Warriors HQ despite a club-record capitulation against the Panthers on Saturday.

Coach Stephen Kearney during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Source: Photosport

The Auckland-based NRL outfit threw away a 22-point half-time lead in western Sydney to lose 36-28, the worst collapse in the club's history.

Long-suffering Warriors fans - one of just two NRL fan groups to never taste Premiership glory - went into open online revolt after the match, burning jerseys and calling for complete squad overhauls.

In 12th place on the NRL ladder after 10 games, the Warriors have clearly underwhelmed in 2017 - particularly given the presence of the all-Test spine of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke.

But coach Stephen Kearney insisted he'd seen enough in recent weeks - especially in last fortnight's valiant win over the Roosters - to be comfortable about the side's progress, and write the Panthers game off as a blip.

The Warriors' leadership group had taken responsibility for the defeat, Kearney said, and led the side's video review session on Tuesday.

They would now move on unencumbered.

"It's a matter of addressing, owning the performance - that's not what we've been showing for the last month in particular," Kearney said.

"I'm not going to let 33 minutes determine the work we've done over the last six or seven games, I understand it's a tough competition."

Kearney's Warriors will take on the Dragons in Hamilton on Friday, who have defied pre-season predictions to sit in fifth place on the ladder.

However they will have to do so without a number of experienced heads, including injured back-row stalwart Simon Mannering and centre Solomone Kata.

Veteran winger Manu Vatuvei, who strained a calf muscle the day before the Panthers match, will also sit out the round-11 match.

The two sides previously clashed in round four, with the Dragons roaring out of the blocks early to secure a 20-2 lead and triumph 26-12.

Kearney warned against expecting any wholesale squad changes.

"We're all in this together and working our way through," Kearney said.

"There's a lesson every week, regardless of winning or losing.