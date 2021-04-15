Karmichael Hunt set for shock return to Broncos

Karmichael Hunt could shape as a shock solution to Brisbane's halves woes with the cross-code star in line to return to Broncos training.

Karmichael Hunt celebrates the Brisbane Broncos Grand Final victory in 2006. Hunt is now set to return to the club after a 12-year absence. Source: Getty

Hunt is expected to join Brisbane as soon as next week on a train-and-trial deal, paving the way for his first NRL game since leaving the code in 2009.

While Hunt has been playing rugby league in Queensland Cup for Souths Logan this season, the Broncos have continue to hit new lows.

This week's move to drop Anthony Milford and unite Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft at No.6 and No.7 is their ninth halves change in 15 games.

They also entered tonight's home clash with unbeaten Penrith at the longest odds in the club's history, paying $14 to win with the TAB.

Brisbane have won just one game under new coach Kevin Walters this season, prompting them to consider Hunt as an option.

Hunt has played AFL and rugby union since last featuring in the NRL, and while he has been playing at centre in Queensland Cup he has some history at five-eighth.

Hunt initially made his return to league for a path into coaching, but former Wallabies teammate James O'Connor believes the 34-year-old is still good enough to make an NRL comeback.

"He's a very calm head, not relaxed, just calm no matter what is happening and it creates belief around him so a guy like Karmichael could really help steer the ship there," O'Connor told AAP last month.

Karmichael Hunt playing for the Wallabies in 2017. Source: Photosport

"I saw the highlights as well (in Hunt's first game for Souths Logan); he was on, he looked good.

"He was doing really well for the Waratahs and could have easily gone around once or twice more.

"He was one of the best performers in all of Super Rugby AU; his game had developed, it was a complete game."

Meanwhile Walters has insisted the Broncos' fall from grace had not lowered pressure on players, despite being clear underdogs.

Walters jokingly asking reporters if he could borrow $100 when asked about the $14 odds on Brisbane against Penrith.