Kangaroos to play Fiji, Papua New Guinea in unconventional World Cup build-up

Australia will play Fiji and Papua New Guinea in an unconventional exhibition match in Suva as their lead-in to this year's rugby league World Cup.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 28/10/16 - Rugby League - 2016 Ladbrokes Four Nations - Australia v Scotland - Lightstream Stadium, Hull, England - Australia's Michael Morgan scores a try.

Kangaroos utility back Michael Morgan.

In what will be the Kangaroos' first visit to Fiji, the October 14 clash will see all three teams face off against each other in 40-minute stints instead of the traditional 80-minute match.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, who has long attempted to raise the profile of the international game since his appointment last year, backed the concept ahead of the tournament.

"Not only will this contest be good for the Kangaroos' preparation for the World Cup, it will be wonderful for international Rugby League," Meninga said today.

"I love the concept of three teams playing on the same stage. It will be a great exhibition for our game."

NRL head of Football Brian Canavan said the wonderful initiative allowed Fiji to host two nations, with the Kumuls set to include a number of NRL stars.

The likes of Brisbane's David Mead, St George-Illawarra's Nene MacDonald, Canberra's Kurt Baptiste and North Queensland's Ray Thompson could all turn out for coach Adrian Lam.

It is believed the last Test match played at Suva's 19,000-capacity ANZ National Stadium was between Fiji and France in 1994.

"Fiji will get to see some of the best players in the world," Canavan said.

"Clearly the other important aspect will be that each contest will provide a strong preparation for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup."

Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter said it would be a huge boost for the game in the region.

"It can only be a good thing for the game in Fiji for the locals to see the Australian team playing against two different nations, including their own," he said.

"The people of Fiji will appreciate having all the names associated with this Kangaroos team at their stadium, as well as the best players in Fiji and PNG.

"To have that calibre of player on show will be phenomenal for the game."

