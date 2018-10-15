 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Kangaroos 'definitely have to step up' to avoid historic defeat to Tonga

AAP
Topics
League

Defeat against Tonga will deliver Australia their first back-to-back international rugby league defeats in 40 years.

And the Kangaroos know a repeat performance of the one against New Zealand last week will also leave them susceptible to one of the biggest upsets in league history.

The historic clash with Tonga in Auckland is one of the most fiercely anticipated Tests in years, following Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo's efforts to revolutionise the Mate Ma'a in the past 12 months.

The rejuvenated Tongans showed their potential by reaching the finals of last year's World Cup, but it's not all going according to plan for the Kangaroos.

The world champions suffered a humbling 26-24 loss to New Zealand last weekend where they had just 43 per cent of the ball.

"It's going to be another real tough one," Kangaroos winger Valentine Holmes said.

"Definitely have to step up our performance from last Saturday, if we put something like that up they will probably dish us up too.

"We need to train well today and tomorrow and figure out what we did wrong in the last game and work on that."

The Kangaroos returned to training today after two days off following Saturday's loss.

Five-eighth Luke Keary is understood to be recovering well from a concussion and will continue to be monitored throughout the week.

Australia completed 73 per cent of their sets against the Kiwis in their first match since the retirements of anchors Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk.

"The biggest thing for us is just holding the ball," prop Aaron Woods said.

"We put ourselves under the pump too much and had to make too many tackles. Walking off at half-time the possession was 69 per cent to 31.

"You won't win NRL games like that let alone Test matches.

"The biggest thing for us is holding the ball and going set for set with Tonga. They're such a big side and if you give them too much ball they'll do what New Zealand did."

Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:09
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
2
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
3
Members of each side lined up against each other at Sky City today.
Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kangaroos stars face off in Fortnite clash ahead of Saturday's Test match
4
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
5
The Prime Minister called the huge showing of support from Tongan fans incredible.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern helps send special message to Mate Ma'a Tonga fans
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:27
The former Warrior returns to Mt Smart this Saturday for a game he says he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Tongan playmaker Tui Lolohea fulfils long-held dream to play the Kangaroos
01:06
The Tonga prop will line up against his former side at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend.

Andrew Fifita slams his Cronulla Shark side over lack for recognition for Mate Ma'a Tonga achievements

00:32
The Mate Ma’a Tonga star wants to see another upset when the two sides meet this weekend.

'There are some weaknesses' – Tonga looking to inflict more pain on Kangaroos
01:17
Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend.

'They're still the world's best' – Tonga happy to play underdogs ahead of Kangaroos Test

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kangaroos stars face off in Fortnite clash ahead of Saturday's Test match

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Mate Ma'a Tonga and the Kangaroos got a taster of this weekend's Test match at Mt Smart Stadium, facing off in a game of Fortnite at Sky City this afternoon.

The likes of Tui Lolohea and Ata Hingano lined up against Kangaroos forward Raegan Campbell-Gillard, shooting it out on the popular online game.

Australia will be hoping today's match up isn't a sign of what's to come for Saturday, with Tonga storming to victory in style 28-14.

Members of each side lined up against each other at Sky City today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

Johnathan Thurston supports Greg Inglis to reclaim Kangaroos captaincy - 'We all make mistakes'

AAP
Topics
League

Retired Kangaroos great Johnathan Thurston believes Greg Inglis should be reinstated as captain once he returns from suspension next year.

The Queensland captain had been named to skipper Australia against New Zealand last Saturday following Cameron Smith's representative retirement before being charged for speeding and drink driving.

The centre was stood down for two Tests, meaning he will also miss Saturday's clash with Tonga in Auckland, but Thurston said should assume the post beyond that.

"Yeah definitely; I think he's the man for the job," Thurston said.

"We've seen what he did for the Maroons. In some of those games I thought he was the best on the paddock ... he leads by example.

"We all make mistakes and he's made one and owned up to it and no doubt he'll want to put it behind him and be better for it."

Boyd Cordner took the reins in Inglis's absence last Saturday as Australia were humbled 26-24 by an inspired New Zealand outfit.

Calling for more composure, Thurston said they would need to lift or face further embarrassment against a Tongan side with plenty to prove.

"I just think they lacked a bit of composure at times (against New Zealand)," he said.

"I felt like they were trying to win the game every time they made a line break (and were) pushing the pass.

"They'll (Tonga) be jumping out of their skin, very fired up and no doubt our boys will need to be a lot better than they were the other night."

Inglis said the decision whether he will remain as skipper lies with the NRL and coach Mal Meninga. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi

1 NEWS
Topics
League

The Kangaroos have taken time out from preparing for this weekend's clash against Mate Ma'a Tonga to learn about Maori culture.

The Australian rugby league side spent last night at Papakura Marae where they were given a traditional pōwhiri welcoming before getting stuck into various activities.

Players were taught mau rākau (taiaha skills) and the haka during the visit as well as helping dig up and feast on a traditional hāngi.

The Kangaroos play Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium at 7:30pm this Saturday.

The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae. Source: Kangaroos / Twitter
Topics
League

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern helps send special message to Mate Ma'a Tonga fans

1 NEWS
Topics
League
NRL
Pacific Islands

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has helped send Mate Ma’a Tonga fans a special message ahead of the fan day at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Appearing alongside Labour list MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki and Tamati Coffey, the MP for Waiariki, Ms Ardern encouraged fans to stay safe and look after each other.

Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives. Source: 1 NEWS
Despite their flight being delayed a few hours from Sydney the Tongan fans showed their support at Vodafone Events centre in Manukau. Source: 1 NEWS
Hurell and teammate Jason Taumalolo joined fans dancing during their welcome at Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau. Source: 1 NEWS

She also urged fans to carpool or use public transport to get to the stadium.

In the video, Ms Ardern said the huge showing of support from Tongan fans after the team’s arrival in New Zealand was incredible

The prime minister called the huge showing of support from Tongan fans incredible. Source: Facebook/AnahilaKS
Topics
League
NRL
Pacific Islands