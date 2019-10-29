Kangaroos debutant against Tonga already dubbed a captain-in-waiting

South Sydney breakout star Cameron Murray is a Kangaroos captain in waiting, according to Australia teammate Josh Addo-Carr.

Murray is being tipped to cap off a stunning season with an international debut in Saturday's rugby league Test against a invitational Tonga team in Auckland.

Australia coach Mal Meninga names his team later on Tuesday, however teammates have already been quick to lavish the Rabbitohs lock with praise.

"I'm heaps close with Cam. He's a good mate and I'm extremely proud of him," Addo-Carr said in camp on Tuesday.

"He's a young fella coming through the ranks and for him to chuck the Aussie jersey on is something he should be very proud of."

Murray will be the sixth player to make his Kangaroos debut in the space of a week, following the likes of Jack Wighton, Nick Cotric and Addo-Carr.

Payne Haas and Paul Vaughan also pulled on the green and gold jumper for the first time in last week's blowout win over New Zealand in Wollongong.

All six were also a part of Brad Fittler's triumphant NSW squad that successfully defended the State of Origin shield this year.

However it is Murray, 21, who is predicted as a future representative skipper.

"Everyone created a great bond with each other in that NSW team and it's carried onto other things like we do with the Aussie side," Addo-Carr said.

"I reckon he's going to captain his country one day.

"He's extremely competitive, I know that. I think he's a bit smaller than me, or even the same size, but he's a crazy talent. He definitely works hard.

"He doesn't speak too many words, but he leads by his actions and, like I said, I reckon he's going to captain Australia one day."

Vaughan paid tribute to Murray's rapid ascension as one of the game's best middle players despite being undersized for his position.

Murray was recently crowned Dally M lock of the year.

"There's not too much of him. I think he's only 94 or 95 kilo," Vaughan said.

"To not only play in the middle but play well, and be such a great middle player, it's a testament to himself. Good on him if he gets picked."