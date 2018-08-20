Kalyn Ponga to sign new deal with Knights, ending All Blacks chances - report

The Newcastle Knights will reportedly sign Kalyn Ponga to a new contract, keeping their young fullback away from the clutches of rugby union.

Ponga, 22, has in the past flirted with the idea of a switch to rugby union and the All Blacks, eligible to represent New Zealand through his Kiwi parents.

In a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, it is claimed that Ponga is close to finalising terms with the Knights, keeping him in Newcastle through until the end of 2025 on a deal worth over $1.1 million per season.

That figure would see Ponga among the highest paid players in the NRL.

"We've told the Ponga family we'd like KP to extend his time with us," Newcatle CEO Phil Gardner told the Sydney Morning Herald.