Kalyn Ponga to sign new deal with Knights, ending All Blacks chances - report

Source:  1 NEWS

The Newcastle Knights will reportedly sign Kalyn Ponga to a new contract, keeping their young fullback away from the clutches of rugby union.

The Queensland Origin star says he would strive to be an All Black if he ever returned to rugby, the code he played so successfully as a schoolboy.

Ponga, 22, has in the past flirted with the idea of a switch to rugby union and the All Blacks, eligible to represent New Zealand through his Kiwi parents.

In a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, it is claimed that Ponga is close to finalising terms with the Knights, keeping him in Newcastle through until the end of 2025 on a deal worth over $1.1 million per season.

The All Blacks coach says he watched the 20-year-old in the State of Origin series.

That figure would see Ponga among the highest paid players in the NRL.

"We've told the Ponga family we'd like KP to extend his time with us," Newcatle CEO Phil Gardner told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We've offered him an upgraded contract for 2020-21 on the basis of an extension. The family know how much we want to keep him at Newcastle and they will come back to us with their view."

