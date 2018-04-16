 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kalyn Ponga named in Queensland squad for Origin II

share

Source:

AAP

Kalyn Ponga is set to debut for a Queensland side aiming to level the State of Origin equation on Sunday.

Kalyn Ponga

Kalyn Ponga

Source: Getty

Maroons coach Kevin Walters named an 18-man squad on Monday after a weekend that featured injury concerns to a host of key players.

While both are named in the squad, Billy Slater (hamstring) and Dylan Napa (ankle) will be given until Wednesday to prove their fitness.

Ponga has taken Anthony Milford's place in the squad, with Walters indicating the 20-year-old's form was too hard to ignore.

"He's been playing some good football for Newcastle Knights this year and knocking on the door; very close in game one and we expect to have him in game two," the coach said.

The Maroons hopeful was a positive for Newcastle as they went down to the defending premiers.
Source: SKY

"We've got some plans about how we want to use him, going to be a long term player for us and grateful we've got him into the side this time around."

Walters said Slater was "right to go" but would need to train well on Wednesday to cement his place at the back, where he will replace Michael Morgan (bicep).

The make-up of the pack will depend on how Napa pulls up this week, with in-form Tim Glasby waiting in the wings after missing the series-opening 22-12 loss to NSW.

Ponga is expected to start off the bench, with chairman of selectors Gene Miles saying the nature of the game will dictate exactly what kind of role he plays.

QUEENSLAND: Jai Arrow, Will Chambers, Gavin Cooper, Dane Gagai, Tim Glasby, Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Greg Inglis, Felise Kaufusi, Andrew McCullough, Josh McGuire, Cameron Munster, Dylan Napa, Josh Papalii, Kalyn Ponga, Billy Slater, Jarrod Wallace.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:02
1
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

Red cards don't always ruin a contest and what else we learned from All Blacks' second Test against France

03:01
2
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

3
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

00:58
4
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

00:36
5
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

Reporter Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' expert reaction to the day's matches.

00:17
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


00:13
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.


MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 