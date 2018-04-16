Kalyn Ponga firms for State of Origin debut after Queensland injury blow

Kalyn Ponga could be one step closer to a Queensland State of Origin debut after a night of representative carnage in the NRL.



Maroons officials will spend this morning sweating on the results of scans on Michael Morgan's bicep and Dylan Napa's ankle, with both in serious doubt for Game II in Sydney next Sunday.



Morgan was injured trying to tackle a runaway Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in North Queensland's loss to the Warriors in Townsville, with the club unsure of the full extent of the injury.



Morgan deputised for veteran ace Billy Slater in Queensland's series-opening loss in Melbourne, and the Maroons are hopeful the Storm fullback will return for the June 24 clash.



However, Slater this week withdrew from Melbourne's match against Cronulla as he continues to battle a hamstring strain, meaning he will have to come into Origin II without having played for more than a month.



Greg Inglis and Valentine Holmes also shape as other fullback options, although 20-year-old Ponga is seen as a long-term option in the spot.



"We've got some options there," Maroons coach Kevin Walters told Fox Sports on Friday night.



"Kalyn Ponga is one guy everyone's been talking about, they're similar style players.



"Michael did very well for us in Game I Origin level down at the MCG.



"We've got some work to do, the Maroons, but we're looking forward to the challenge."



Even if Ponga doesn't wear the No.1 jersey, any Morgan injury could also open the door for the Newcastle youngster to battle it out with Anthony Milford for the utility spot on the Maroons' bench when Walters names his squad on Monday.



Meanwhile, prop Tim Glasby appears closer to a Maroons return after Napa didn't return from twisting his left ankle early in the Sydney Roosters' flogging of Penrith.



It prompted fears of a syndesmosis injury, and coach Trent Robinson admitted it was unlikely he'd be fit for Origin II.



"Watching him run out on the field, usually it would hold up a bit better there if it was a one-weekend," Robinson said.



Glasby and veteran Matt Scott have been floated as potential call ups by Maroons officials in the past week even before Napa's injury, but Scott sat out the Cowboys' loss to the Warriors on Friday with ongoing neck and back problems.



Brisbane forward Joe Ofahengaue shapes as another option if Walters opts to go with youth, after he received the backing of Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.



It wasn't just the Maroons who copped bad news on Friday night, with NSW prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard suffering a suspected broken jaw and Latrell Mitchell stretchered off on a medicab after hurting his neck in a Nathan Clearly tackle.