Ka kite, Kākāriki: Unwanted Blake Green leaving Warriors immediately to join Knights

Warriors playmaker Blake Green has made a swift exit from the club overnight, finalising a deal to join the Newcastle Knights for the remainder of the season.

It comes hard on the heels of Todd Payten's shock revelation that he'd rejected an offer to take up the NRL side's head coaching role, having recently replaced Stephen Kearney on an interim basis.

The Daily Telegraph reported Green finalised the deal late last night and broke the news to Warriors players this morning.

1 NEWS confirmed the departure with a club source before Warriors CEO Cameron George released a statement on the matter.

"We were committed to Blake staying with us for the rest of the season but he and his management have indicated they want an immediate release," George said.

"Given the circumstances we have granted his request."

Green, who has played 172 NRL games, was left out in the cold last month when the Warriors owner Mark Robinson said he wasn't part of the team's future, signalling his expiring contract at the club would be his last there.

The move now sees the Warriors lose a fifth player from their ranks after a quartet left the team camp last month to return to New Zealand for personal reasons.

On the flipside, it's a boost for the injury-plagued Knights who will likely pair Green in the halves with Mitchell Pearce.

Last month, league great Andrew Johns slammed the Warriors’ decision to offload the five-eighth.

“It leaves them without a rudder,” Johns said.

“They’ve always been a club with so much potential, they have such a big team, but they’ve always lacked direction since Stacey Jones retired.

“Blake Green has done a marvellous job there, he’s a really great game manager. He’s not one of those players that will win you a game.

“But he keeps them on track. He’s the rudder in the ship that keeps them going.