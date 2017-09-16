 

'I just want to keep proving people wrong' - Kodi Nikorima thriving at Broncos despite pressure from critics

Criticism is music to Brisbane halfback Kodi Nikorima's ears.

Kodi Nikorima runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session

But it seems the knockers may soon be silent if the pint-sized playmaker's inspired display in the Broncos' 38-10 NRL trial win over Gold Coast at Toowoomba is any guide.

Nikorima was under pressure before even running out against the Titans on Saturday night in their opening trial.

Broncos great Gorden Tallis had called for skipper and fulllback Darius Boyd to be slotted into the halves at the Kiwi international's expense this year.

However, it was water off a duck's back for Nikorima who showed why coach Wayne Bennett has entrusted him with the No.7 jersey in 2018 with a sublime 60-minute display in front of 8056 fans.

Nikorima did not expect the critics to stop complaining any time soon over his elevation to Broncos halfback this year after Ben Hunt's lucrative move to St George Illawarra.

In fact, he looked forward to it.

"Every year there is always something to prove; there's always critics and doubters," he said.

"I guess that is what drives me every day.

"When I wake up in the morning I just want to keep proving people wrong."

Veteran Brisbane forward Sam Thaiday had complained before the match that Nikorima wasn't given enough credit for what he had already achieved at halfback.

Besides Kiwi international duty, Nikorima filled in admirably for an injured Hunt in 2017 alongside five-eighth Anthony Milford.

Overall Brisbane won 11 of 13 games with Nikorima starting at halfback in 2017.

Broncos assistant Kevin Walters, who held Brisbane's reins for Bennett on Saturday night, tried to keep a lid on Nikorima's impressive season start.

But even Walters couldn't help but talk up Nikorima.

"You don't want to go too over the top after one performance but he's a good player," he said.

"What I like about him more than anything else is that he wants to get better - that's the exciting thing about Kodi.

"He has been working really hard on his organisational skills.

"We know he can run the ball well and his defence is good.

"This is game one of a long season but there are some good building blocks to work on."

