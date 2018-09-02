TODAY |

'I just want to get out there' - Tohu Harris itching for Warriors return

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors star Tohu Harris is itching to finally get back to playing, after an injury ravaged past season.

Warriors forward Tohu Harris in action against the Raiders. Source: Photosport

Harris, 28, hasn't played since round 14 of last year's NRL, after snapping a bone in his foot and needing surgery. 

However, now fully healed and named to start in the Warriors' pre-season hit out against the Tigers in Rotorua this afternoon, Harris is looking forward to finally getting some game time under his belt.

"Sunday can't come quick enough really … it's been a long time between games," Harris told the NRL's website.

"I just want to get out there. I have been doing a lot of training.

"It was frustrating at the time, but it's been really good being able to do most of the pre-season and being back out on the field."

The Warriors face the Tigers in Rotorua later this afternoon, before beginning their 2020 NRL season against the Knights on March 14.

League
Warriors
