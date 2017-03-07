 

'I just have to keep working' - Manu Vatuvei vows to make Warriors comeback

Manu Vatuvei has vowed to make the grade once again for the Warriors after the veteran winger was dropped to the reserves.

Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei scores a try against the Parramatta Eels.

Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old forward has played 226 games for the Warriors in his career but only one this season in the top grade.

"I don't know where I sit in the team," the Tongan winger told AAP after his team secured a 26-24 Test win against Fiji at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday night.

"I just have to keep working myself and let my game do the talking."

"If I get selected to play next week I will be happy to and if not I have just got to carrying on and play for (the) reserves and just prove my point that I deserve to wear that jersey again."

"I just have to keep working and take it week by week."

Vatuvei was a force to be reckoned with for Tonga. He steamed through Fiji's defence for the first try in the opening minutes and ran for more than 170m in the second game of the Pacific Test triple-header.

"A lot of credit goes to everyone who played a part in that role and I was just lucky to cross the line with that one," he said.

The winger made a few slip-ups, including a dropped bomb in the second half, and admits he still had "a lot to work on".

Despite having played 28 Tests for the Kiwis, Vatuvei described donning the Tongan colours as a "dream".

"It was a massive honour putting on the red and white," he said.

"It is in my heritage and it meant a lot to myself and my family.

"I couldn't hold my tears back. I started crying - that is how much it means to me."

