Just a bit wide: Eels kicker hits the deck attempting conversion in win over Tigers

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has welcomed his side's rare 10-day turnaround this week as they look to put a gruelling first half of the NRL season behind them.

Mitchell Moses couldn't quite keep his feet underneath him during the 26-16 win. Source: SKY

The Eels temporarily reclaimed top spot on the table on Friday after holding off a stubborn Wests Tigers side 26-16 at Bankwest Stadium.

Parramatta now enter one of three 10-day breaks they enjoy this season before facing off against arch nemeses Canterbury next Sunday.

Arthur admitted their five-day turnaround from last week's game was a factor in his team getting off to a slow start against the Tigers.

The Tigers were the fifth side currently inside the top eight who the Eels have faced in the past seven weeks, losing just one, to the Sydney Roosters.

Star halfback Mitchell Moses made a successful return from a two-week absence with a calf injury, scoring a critical solo try in the first half.

His night got off to a bumpy start though after slipping during his first conversion attempt.

"He was still a bit rusty tonight, Mitch. But he did make a difference with that talk. It was probably the important but, his kicking game was good," Arthur said.

"He was helpful.

"But I just thought we started a bit tired off the back of a five-day turnaround."

"We get a good long turnaround now. We can regroup, give them a couple of days off and go again, because I feel like they've been working hard for a good period.

"We need a rest and go again."

Winger Maika Sivo bagged a double, while front-rower Reagan Campbell-Gillard continued his hot form with a rare 50-metre burst to the tryline.

He also racked up a game-high 206 metres in almost 70 minutes, which comes a week after punching out a full 80-minute shift.

"He was looking to play the full 80 again off the back of 80 minutes last week. And he played 65, 68 minutes again straight tonight," Arthur said.

"And he probably wanted to stay there for the full game.

"But that's a big effort for a front-rower off the back of a five-day turnaround."

 

