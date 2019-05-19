TODAY |

Junior Kiwis flyer Mawene Hiroti scores match winning try for Rabbitohs against Canberra Raiders

AAP
South Sydney are on top of the NRL ladder after grinding out a 16-12 victory against Canberra on Saturday night.

The first try didn't arrive until the competition's most prolific scorer, Souths five-eighth Cody Walker, crossed for his 11th of the season on 50 minutes.

It was a war of attrition in the capital as the teams exchanged penalty goals in the first half and the Raiders took a 6-4 lead into the break.

Canberra responded to Walker's try when young gun Nick Cotric burst through and offloaded to Elliot Whitehead, who found Sam Williams to finish the job on the hour mark.

Souths regained the lead when Mawene Hiroti crossed in the corner for his first NRL try and Walker slotted the sideline conversion.

Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker looked set to cross for a certain try in the final two minutes but a last-ditch tackle from Souths fullback Corey Allan dislodged the ball.

Corey Horsburgh gave Canberra one more chance at the death after stripping the ball, but the Rabbitohs defence held firm.

It means Souths leapfrog the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm as the only team with a 9-1 record.

    Source: SKY
