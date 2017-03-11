TODAY |

Jordan Rapana eager to get back into NRL after stint in Japanese rugby cut short by Covid-19

Source:  AAP

Happy to be home from a stint in Japanese rugby that barely began, former Canberra flyer Jordan Rapana has made his intentions of an NRL return clear.

Jordan Rapana on the run for the Canberra Raiders. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand Test winger, now 30, had linked with former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans at the Panasonic Wild Knights on a short-term deal.

But he didn't waste time heading home when given the all clear to return once the Top League was abandoned due to coronavirus.

"Once I knew I could leave I just wanted to get back to Canberra (to my family)," he told Fox Sports.

"As for my future, I'd still obviously love to be back in the NRL, that's my ultimate goal.

"I miss league; I only left the game for three months and miss every bit of it.

"I definitely much prefer league over union, let's just say that."

It's music to the ears of potential suitors, with Canterbury reportedly interested in stealing Rapana from under the Raiders' nose.

Rapana would be a handy replacement after the sacking of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera, while they also have salary cap space freed up by Keiran Foran's long-term injury.

"I don't think many of us know what our future holds at the minute," Rapana said.

"It's crazy times, it's a crazy situation that we're in."

League
Coronavirus Pandemic
NRL
