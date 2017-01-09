 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Jordan Kahu could stand between Benji Marshall and Broncos centres

share

Source:

AAP

Jordan Kahu idolised fellow Kiwi Benji Marshall as a teenager, but he could block the veteran's path to a full-time NRL return at Brisbane.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 11: Jordan Kahu of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on March 11, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Jordan Kahu of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.

Source: Getty

Kahu was spotted training in the left centre position at Broncos training today, the same position Marshall is considered most likely to fill if he plays on a week-to-week basis in 2017.

Kahu is considered to be the most versatile player in the Brisbane backline.

The 25-year-old spent most of last season playing on the wing, however with the retirement of Jack Reed and the acquisition of David Mead, a shift to the centres in 2017 could be the most likely option.

And while he is yet to speak to coach Wayne Bennett about the possible move, Kahu believes he would be comfortable playing one man further in.

"I'll put my hand up to play there," he said.

"I started there when we were waiting for Reedy to come back last year.

"I'm not too uncomfortable. If I do get picked to play centre then I will do it."

That could present a problem for Marshall, given James Roberts has a hold on the other centre position.

Dragons Benji Marshall during their Pre season NRL game Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Saturday 20 February 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Dragons half Benji Marshall.

Source: Photosport

The former Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra playmaker is unlikely to command a full-time spot elsewhere in the 17, given Kodi Nikorima provides play-making impact off the bench and Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt are settled in the halves.

Marshall has earlier said he arrived at the club with the knowledge he could spend time in the Queensland Cup.

Meanwhile Kahu, who attended the same high school as Marshall on the Gold Coast, indicated he was thriving on having the veteran around.

"He started at Keebra Park and I think every kid that goes to Keebra Park idolised Benji because he started all of that with all the Kiwi boys going through to the NRL," Kahu said.

"He's had a fair bit of injuries so to see him still running around ... it's a blessing to have him here as well."

Kahu has started 33 games on the wing, 17 in the centres and five at fullback since debuting in 2013, scoring a total on 31 tries.

However on Monday Brisbane and Australian representative Sam Thaiday backed him to make a home for himself in the centres.

"I'd love to see him lock into a centre position," Thaiday said.

"He's fantastic in that position.

"The best thing about him is he can play any position in the outside backs - he could play halves if you wanted him to or even hooker.

"But I hope he does get a good centre spot this year."

Thaiday also indicated that Marshall had spent time training at dummy-half since the team returned from the Christmas break.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

00:30
2
The Cavaliers star steered his side to a 120-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Watch: LeBron James becomes 14th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 field goals

00:21
3
Webster channelled his inner Steph Curry to ensure Nebraska University had a lead at the end of the first quarter against Northwestern University.

Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

00:27
4
Haase had a slow start but won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in round one of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Video: The Netherlands' Robin Haase comes from behind to defeat Kiwi Finn Tearney at ASB Classic


00:41
5
Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 Wild Card win over the NY Giants.

Green Bay Packers to take on Dallas in NFL playoffs after dismantling NY Giants

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.

00:31
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

You can vote: OKC Thunder campaigning to make Steven Adams New Zealand's first ever NBA All Star

Posters, video highlights and advertisements have all been used to promote the big Kiwi - but how do everyday New Zealand fans get in on voting for Adams?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ