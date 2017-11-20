Johnson, Tuivasa-Sheck, Harris ruled out of Kiwis Test, Maumalo to debut - report

The Kiwis will be without several Warriors stars when they travel to Denver to face England next week, with the NZ Herald reporting a number of key players won't take part in the match.

Kiwis Shaun Johnson is dejected following their loss during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match Source: Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson, Gerard Beale and Tohu Harris have all been declared unavailable for the match, with concerns over injury and player fatigue.

Ken Maumalo will reportedly make his Kiwis debut, having impressed this season on the wing, despite having played for Samoa at last year's World Cup.

Issac Luke will make his return to the side, a notable omission from last year's World Cup squad, while Peta Hiku and Adam Blair round out the quartet of Warriors players included in the squad.