Johnson granted early release from Sharks, returning to NZ

Returning Warrior Shaun Johnson will make his return to New Zealand earlier than thought after being granted an early release by the Cronulla Sharks today to return to Auckland.

Shaun Johnson's future with the Cronulla Sharks remains uncertain. Source: Getty

Johnson, who was off contract at the end of the this season with Cronulla, sought an early release from his contract after securing a place in MIQ for himself and his family.

The 30-year-old's time with Cronulla was already up though as a hamstring injury suffered a month ago meant he will spend the rest of the this year sidelined.

"Although it's not the way I wanted it to finish, I leave with a smile and good relationships," said Johnson.

In June, Johnson signed a two year deal to return to the Warriors after he left the Kiwi club in 2018 having been there since 2011 and having played 162 games for.