 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Johnathan Thurston's banana kick seals Cowboys' NRL pre-season win over Melbourne

share

Source:

AAP

Not everything went to script but Johnathan Thurston lived up to his star billing to inspire North Queensland's 16-14 win over Melbourne in their blockbuster NRL trial.

North Queensland's skipper dragged his side to a 16-14 win over the Storm.
Source: SKY

After a first half try, Thurston stepped up again in his testimonial with good mate Cameron Smith to set up three-try winger Kyle Feldt's match-winning four- pointer with just 18 seconds left to light up the miserable conditions.

The stage was set for a night to remember at Suncorp Stadium with the NRL 2017 grand final re-match doubling as a testimonial celebrating the careers of the Cowboys playmaker and evergreen Storm skipper.

But the early signs indicated it may be one to forget with the match kicking off in torrential rain and both the Cowboys (Lachlan Coote, Kane Linnett) and Melbourne (Jahrome Hughes) suffering injuries.

And at one stage Queensland skipper Smith was even cheekily booed by the drenched pro-Cowboys crowd on the Maroons' hallowed turf as he lined up a sideline conversion, earning an ironic laugh from the veteran.

However Thurston ensured they went home with a smile after his touch of class near the stroke of fulltime.

With the clock ticking down, he delivered a sublime banana kick for towering winger Feldt to defy the greasy conditions and complete his hat-trick.

"I got lucky there," a modest Thurston said.

"But this is a special match (with Smith). We have known each other since we were 10.

"Now we are best mates, our families are very close, it means a lot to me."

Thurston received the accolades as North Queensland earned a measure of redemption after their 2017 grand final thrashing from Melbourne.

Yet Smith was still honoured at a special post-match ceremony with the Harry Sunderland Medal as 2017 best Kangaroos representative player, finally completing his award collection for the year.

The NRL premiership winner also claimed his second Dally M Medal, his second Golden Boot Award and raised the Rugby League World Cup trophy for Australia in a big 2017.

But Smith believed Thurston would have to be considered the world's No.1 player after just two games back from an eight month shoulder injury.

"He's No.1 easily. He's the complete footballer," he said.

"He's been out of the game for eight months and he's just toying with the defence."

Feldt was dangerous all night, delivering one of the highlights by grabbing a Michael Morgan kick one handed despite the wet to score in the 33rd minute.

But the biggest roar in the first half went to Thurston after the Cowboys co- captain made the most of a Christian Welch slip and fooled Harry Grant with a dummy to score in the 39th minute and give the Cowboys an 8-4 halftime lead.

The Cowboys lost fullback Coote (hamstring) and centre Linnett (pectoral) while Melbourne fullback Hughes (shoulder) lasted 22 minutes.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Rob Thompson took off and left the Blues defenders for dead scoring an excellent try in his side's 41-34 win in Dunedin.

Highlanders sting Blues with mesmerising set play, Rob Thompson scores sensational double in gripping Highlanders win

00:11
2
Jocelyne Larocque refused to wear her medal after being awarded it during the ceremony.

Sour Canadian ice hockey player refuses to wear Olympic silver medal after agonising loss to USA

3
Teihorangi Walden crosses for his second try during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match. week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders secure sensational win over gutsy Blues after thrilling NZ derby match in Dunedin

00:15
4
Scott Higginbotham was shown a red card as Melbourne strolled to a 45-19 win.

Reds skipper sent off for shoulder charge in season opening loss to Rebels

5
Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Another Russian athlete fails Winter Olympics doping test

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 