Johnathan Thurston sets up match-winning try in last ever Queensland derby

AAP
A moment of magic from Jonathan Thurston in his last NRL derby set up Coen Hess to give North Queensland victory last night and put Brisbane's finals plans in jeopardy.

North Queensland were down with three minutes on the clock, before Thurston's kick sat up awkwardly for Anthony Milford and into the gleeful arms of Hess to give the hosts a 34-30 victory at 1300SMILES Stadium.

In a match where momentum swung wildy, the Cowboys dominated the early stages as tries from Gideon Gela-Mosby and Jason Taumalolou gave them a 12-point lead midway through the first half.

The next four tries of the game all came to the visitors with James Roberts, Matt Lodge, Korbin Sims and Tevita Pangai Junior all getting on the board before Kyle Feldt, Gavin Cooper and Hess scored for the home side.

Te Maire Martin angled a superb kick for Gela-Mosby to down the ball for a try and after Darius Boyd lost the ball in a tackle, Taumalolou outran Milford for a second.

James Roberts turned the game by collecting an intercept pass from Martin and racing just under 90 metres to half the deficit.

In a mixed night for Thurston, a cross-field kick in his own half led to a knock on from Gala-Mosby and from the next set Matt Lodge scored for the Broncos.

It was an eight-point try for Martin's contact with Lodge's head as he was grounding the ball.

A 55m penalty from Kyle Feldt on the stroke of half time gave the Cowboys an 18-16 half time lead, but Sims surging over from close range and then Pangai Junior burst through the line 20m out to seemingly end the game.

The Cowboys had other ideas though and Feldt dived over in the corner and then Matt Scott set up Gavin Cooper to power over the line before yet another late intervention from Thurston in a Queensland derby saw his side triumph.

The loss for Brisbane means the Wests Tigers can move to within two points of the Broncos if they beat Canberra on Sunday.

The retiring great had the final say in the Cowboys' win over the Broncos.
Kiwis winger Jason Nightingale announces retirement from rugby league
Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu

Kiwi Ferns captain named Warriors' women's skipper for inaugural season
NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal. © Copyright Photo: Zak Simmonds / www.Photosport.nz

Cowboys out to avoid wooden spoon on Johnathan Thurston farewell
00:37
Isaiah and Lorina Papali'I will both take to Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow night.

'Quite a big night for both of us' – Warriors' mother-son duo relishing Knights double header

Sacked Titans coach leading charge to form NRL coach union after Panthers saga

AAP
Neil Henry is leading the charge to form the NRL's first coaches association in a bid to help the league's mentors in their high-pressure role.

In the same week Penrith sacked Anthony Griffin with more than two years left on his contract, Sydney Roosters counterpart Trent Robinson revealed plans are under way to support coaches.

Griffin's shock axing is believed to be the first time a coach of a side sitting inside the NRL top eight has been shown the door a month out from the finals.

It comes a year after Des Hasler and Canterbury took more than six months to reach a settlement over his termination payout, despite having two more years on his contract.

Henry himself was forced into legal action to get his own payout from Gold Coast after his dismissal last year.

Robinson has long called for the formation of a coaches union and on Thursday said that moves are afoot to ensure the game's mentors are being formally assisted.

Robinson said there were two main reasons for an association.

"The education of coaches and development of coaches in the way that they are ready to handle the rigours of coaching," he said.

"And also the welfare of coaches. It can be short term or long term but the support of that."

Robinson insisted current coaches, all of whom have ticked off on the association, weren't oblivious to the harsh nature of the industry.

However, he said it was important there were avenues for coaches to receive assistance.

"It's more about the education to get to a coach, and whilst you're a coach, and also the support around the movement of coaches," Robinson said.

"If you're doing your job, then you'll be in it for a long time."

Robinson's comments come as rival coaches sympathised with Griffin, who is left unemployed despite being on the cusp of leading the Panthers to a third-straight finals series.

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor admitted there had been enough rumours about Griffin's falling out with Panthers boss Phil Gould to suggest unrest.

But he was stunned by the timing, given the Panthers are equal with the Dragons on the ladder on 28 points and considered an outside chance of winning the title.

"It's a surprise considering where they are and the situation they're in," McGregor said.

"But usually when the noise is loud enough around anything, there's more to it.

"And there's more to it."

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold, who himself has been linked with a move to Brisbane in 2020, re-iterated his intention to see out the final 15 months of his contract at Redfern.

"But like we saw with Anthony Griffin the other day, I'm sure his intention was to see the next two and a bit years out. Things change in the game," he said.

Neil Henry
Neil Henry Source: Photosport
'It's an area we need to fix' - Warriors target big second half against Knights

AAP
A rocks and diamonds run of performances isn't the only work-on for the Warriors.

Now they're addressing an alarming decline in their second-half scoring - something Simon Mannering says could cripple their NRL title hopes.

Friday's match against the Newcastle Knights in Auckland is a chance to end a run of three matches in which the Kiwi club has failed to score in the second spell.

Losses to Melbourne and the Gold Coast, along with last week's win over St George Illawarra, were notable for the Warriors spending long periods of the game on defence after halftime.

They have slumped to last in the 16-club competition for points scored after the break (148).

By chance, the Knights have conceded the most points of any team in the second half (269).

That doesn't interest veteran second-rower Mannering, who wants his team to emerge from the sheds with more vitality.

"It's an area we need to fix because that's where you can go a long way towards losing the game if you don't come out and start that second half strong," he said.

"That's been a problem for us for a while now.

"We can't rest on our laurels, we've got to get back out there and start that second half like it's the start of the game."

The 18-12 upset of the Dragons instilled the eighth-placed Warriors with self- belief.

Their late offloads were lethal in scoring three first-half tries while their defensive grit over the last half-hour helped left them to the verge of the play-offs.

However, Mannering is tired of the hot-and-cold form line.

They've only won successive games once since a five-win season-opening burst.

Victory over the 11th-placed Knights, who have a dreadful record at Mt Smart Stadium, would go some way towards shedding a tag of inconsistency.

"We can't keep waiting until we have a bad loss to spark us back to life," Mannering said.

"Hopefully that is the last lesson but I can't promise anything. We've just got to make sure we're improving our performance."

A Warriors loss would be their fifth on the trot at Mt Smart Stadium, something that hasn't happened for 13 years.

The 250th NRL game for influential hooker Issac Luke will be a motivating factor for the hosts.

Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce will celebrate the same milestone if he shakes off a leg injury and is cleared to start.

Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys
Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys. Source: Photosport
