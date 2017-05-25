Johnathan Thurston ruled out of State of Origin I, in doubt for game two: 'I'm devastated'

Johnathan Thurston's shoulder injury threatens to derail Queensland's State of Origin defence and his swansong with the star playmaker in some doubt for game two.

Jonothan Thurston, Josh Reynolds

The inspirational Thurston was today ruled out of next Wednesday's series opener at Suncorp Stadium, snapping a 36-match Origin streak since making his debut in 2005.

Thurston acknowledged he was no certainty to be fit for game two at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on June 21.

"Fingers crossed I will be back before then," Thurston said.

"There's no surgery planned at this stage.

"Hopefully it is only a couple of more weeks."

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues. Source: Photosport

Thurston will draw the curtain on his glittering representative career at season's end, but time is running out for the pivot after scans realised his worst fears today.

"I spoke to the doc after the results from testing last night weren't good enough - I was devastated," he said.

"I didn't want to believe it until this morning - I had the worst sleep last night.

"But I am sort of relieved that the doc has taken it out of my hands because I was keen on playing."

Remarkably, the champion half has played every game of Queensland's 10 series wins in 12 years.

Thurston's non-availability opens the door for Anthony Milford to make his Origin debut at five-eighth.

Thurston, who will remain in camp to help Milford, said maintaining his remarkable Origin streak was never a priority.

"I haven't really thought about that," he said.

"It was always about the team."

Thurston backed young gun Milford to step up for Queensland.

"I spoke to him (Milford) last night. He can now have that clarity and start preparing," he said.

Milford will slot into a Queensland outfit without stalwarts Matt Scott (knee), Corey Parker (retired), Billy Slater (overlooked) and Greg Inglis (knee).

He will link in the halves with veteran No.7 Cooper Cronk, who will line up for Origin No.20 on Wednesday night.

"It wasn't exactly a great surprise," Cronk said of Thurston's setback.

"It was always going to be a long shot.

"Johnathan Thurston has been front and centre of what Queensland has done for the last 30-odd games ... so we need to pick up the slack but there will be no excuses."

Cronk warned NSW to underrate the new-look Maroons team at their peril.

"There is still a lot of talent and self belief in this team," Cronk said.

"Just go back through history, Queensland haven't had the best list of players on paper but they have had the effort and that is what Origin is about."