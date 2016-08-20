 

Johnathan Thurston masterclass sees Cowboys thrash Eels in Darwin

A masterclass from returning superstar Johnathan Thurston has led North Queensland to a 32-6 NRL thumping of Parramatta in Darwin.

Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys celebrates

Thurston, in his first game in more than a month since a shoulder injury, had a hand in four of the Cowboys' five tries on Saturday night in front of 11,968 fans at GIO Stadium.

A week-and-a-half out from State of Origin II, it was a performance that would have sent nerves through the NSW camp and put a smile on the face of Queensland coach Kevin Walters who watched on from the commentary box.

After setting up a 14-0 halftime lead with two pinpoint kicks for Kyle Feldt's double, he iced the game early in the second half.

First, he dummied to Maroons hopeful Coen Hess and stepped through the line for an all-too-easy four-pointer before sending the towering Cowboys' forward over in the 53rd minute.

Hess also made another compelling case for a Queensland call-up with a blockbusting effort.

"I wonder if we can do that at Origin level. It's a pretty good strike rate," Walters said on the Fox Sports broadcast as Hess crossed for his 10th try of the season.

From the outset, the Eels made clear their intentions to test out Thurston's shoulder and, on numerous occasions, they hit him late.

Parramatta skipper Beau Scott was warned about their treatment of the Cowboys' playmaker after he was knocked to the ground by Kenny Edwards after passing the ball.

The Cowboys likewise set out to give returning Eels playmaker Corey Norman a working over and, when Hess hit him as he kicked downfield, Brad Arthur's side appealed for a penalty.

However, ironically, the Cowboys were awarded a penalty after Nathan Brown set off a push and shove and Hess' hit was deemed legal.

The Eels scored a late consolation try through Brad Takairangi, however it was too little too late as they had their two-game winning streak snapped and slipped from the top eight.

