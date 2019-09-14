TODAY |

Joey Leilua's decider in doubt after calf injury amid Raiders victory over Rabbitohs

AAP
Canberra's only player with NRL grand final experience is in doubt for next week's decider in Sydney.

Star centre Joey Leilua left the field with a calf injury in the 65th minute of the Raiders' pulsating 16-10 victory against South Sydney on Friday night.

Leilua will head for scans and wouldn't talk to media after the match other than to say "I hope I'm sweet", but the 27-year-old didn't look confident.

After Canberra's qualifying final win against Melbourne two weeks ago, Leilua declared he had unfinished business in the grand final.

Leilua lost the grand final in his rookie season playing for the Sydney Roosters when they fell to Wayne Bennett's St George Illawarra in 2010.

He's halfway to redemption after upstaging Bennett's Rabbitohs in front of a record home crowd at GIO Stadium, but Leilua could be watching from the sidelines.

Canberra will face the winner of Melbourne and the Roosters on Saturday.

Reigning Dally M centre of the year Leilua has already come back from a bulging disc in his neck this season which saw him miss 15 rounds.

He'll do everything in his power to play but former Kangaroos and Queensland captain Darren Lockyer said on fears Leilua could struggle to feature next Sunday.

"I think he's in a bit of trouble," Lockyer side on the Nine Network.

"It's good to have a guy of his size and physicality out there but at the same time if he's not 100 per cent fit then Latrell Mitchell will be coming down that side. Or you're going to have someone from the Storm.

"So, they're going to target that and I think he's in a little bit of trouble, Leilua."

Joseph Leilua. Source: Getty
